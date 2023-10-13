McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Girard man is facing criminal charges, accused of assaulting a student last month.



Stephen Bornemiss pleaded not guilty to a felony assault charge and misdemeanor endangering children charge in Niles Municipal Court Wednesday. His bond was set at $50,000 and the case bound over to the Trumbull County Grand Jury.



McDonald Police say the charges stem from a September 26 assault between Bornemiss, who was working as a teacher’s aide for the Trumbull County Educational Service Center, and a student in the ESC’s multiple disabilities classroom in McDonald.