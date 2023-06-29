McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) — After McDonald Steel on Tuesday announced its permanent closure by the end of the year, the village now stands to lose $100,000 in tax revenue — which carries some ramifications for the village’s fire department.

For the past 90 years, the Fireman’s Festival has welcomed the young and old.

“We call it our homecoming festival because when it was created 90 years ago, the firefighter that came up the idea wanted all the family that had moved away to be able to come home and have something to look forward to,” said fire Chief Fred Marcum.

The festival helps buy needed equipment for the department, but they never know how much money the event will raise.

“In this post-pandemic era we’re in now, everything is unpredictable. From any business outside of town, in our town, even our festival — we don’t know what’s going to happen,” Marcum said.

Marcum was named fire chief in December. He says he’s concerned about the loss of McDonald Steel.

“Any time you lose a business in town, you’re concerned about what happens to the budget revenue that’s brought with that,” Marcum said. “The hit on the budget, which is a trickle down — it’s certainly going to affect us.”

Marcum said an abandoned building can bring other hazards.

“An unoccupied building is a lot less safe than a building that is occupied and operating every day,” Marcum said. “That’s a new plan we have to take into consideration.”