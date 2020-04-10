McDonald joining others in social distancing crackdown

A post on the McDonald Police Department's Facebook page said they have been getting a lot of complaints

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald is joining a growing list of communities whose police chiefs are beginning to crack down on social distancing violations.

A post on the McDonald Police Department’s Facebook page said they have been getting a lot of complaints about people who have not been adhering to the social distancing guidelines and stay at home order.

Effective Wednesday, April 8, Mayor Glen Puckett has ordered all parks in the village to be closed, including the baseball fields, pavilions and all parking areas.

Officers will enforce the state laws regarding COVID-19 and have been instructed to make sure no one is in any of the parks for any reason, the post stated.

Officers will also be monitoring to make sure there are no large groups gathering around the village.

Many of our residents have followed the guidelines and restrictions set forth by Governor DeWine and the health department and we greatly appreciate that. However, we have had many complaints of residents who are not following the guidelines and therefore, anyone in violation of these guidelines and restrictions may be cited under ORC 3701.352 a second degree misdemeanor. We thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation as we all try to navigate through these tough times. Stay Safe!! McDonald Police Department

Police in Youngstown are also cracking down on those violating the stay at home order. Citations were filed this week against people with large gatherings at their homes and other violations.

Under the state order, which was extended this week until the beginning of May, people are not allowed out of their homes unless they are traveling to work or to get food, medicine or medical treatment. There are some exceptions, such as people who are going outside for recreation, only if they’re following proper social-distancing guidelines.

Gatherings of more than 10 people are also prohibited.

School stadiums have been closed in Salem, Cortland, Warren and Boardman. Others are expected to follow.