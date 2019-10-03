McDonald High School student suspended, charged after social media post

Police said he posted a picture of himself with a gun and threatening caption on social media

McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – A McDonald High School student and former member of the cross country team has been charged with inducing panic for a particular social media post.

Police said 18-year-old Connor Symbolik posted a picture of himself standing in front of a mirror, pointing a gun. He was wearing a McDonald Cross Country shirt, police said.

The caption read, “F*** all u self-absorbed m*****f*****s,” according to a police report.

Officers searched Symbolik’s locker Wednesday but found nothing.

When police showed him the social media post in question, Symbolik said he knew it looked bad, but he didn’t mean anything by it, according to the report.

He told officers the gun belongs to his dad, who gave him the safe combination because he’s a hunter and uses it to shoot with his dad, police said.

Symbolik told police he wasn’t having any problems with students, teachers or friends and the post was not directed at the school, according to the report.

He has been suspended and removed from McDonald High School during the police investigation. He was also suspended from all school sports for a year.