MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – The McDonald firemen’s festival is back this Fourth of July weekend!

The “Run of the Mill Mile” started the festival on Wednesday, and day two includes a third through eighth grade 3-on-3 basketball tournament. Fifty-seven teams have registered with roughly 200 athletes. The champions will be crowned Thursday night.

This is the first 3-on-3 tournament since 2003 and there’s a good crowd.

“It’s really great to see the turnout… it’s just been a great day for the kids and the fans and the parents,” said George Dimos.

The tournament will benefit the McDonald Basketball Organization.

The festival, as a whole, benefits the McDonald Fireman’s Association.

“[It’s] very important. This is our annual fundraiser that we do… COVID shut us down for the last few years so we can’t do it. We haven’t been able to do any funds so [it’s] extremely important to keep this fire department up and running,” said Matthew Yankush, a firefighter/EMT.

Other moneymakers include Bingo Thursday night, a car show Friday night and bike night on Saturday.

Of course, festivalgoers can expect beer and food trucks each night along with live music.

The festival runs until 11 p.m. Thursday and from 5-11 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.