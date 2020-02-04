MCCTC students tasked with restoring old Tilt-a-Whirl cars from Idora Park

The restored cars will go on display at the Idora Park Experience this summer

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center have already restored an old Kooky Castle car from Idora Park. Their next project is a group of cars from the Tilt-a-Whirl.

The Idora Park Experience bought a Tilt-a-Whirl car and restored it about eight years ago. The yearly exhibit has since acquired more and those are being fixed up.

The Happy Clown image was saved from one of the Tilt-a-Whirl cars.

The restored cars will go on display at the Idora Park Experience this summer.

“They can take photographs, have a good time, raise their hands like they’re actually playing,” said Jim Amey, who runs the exhibit. “Now we’ll have five more of them so we’ll have a total of six. We can set them up, people can eat in them or whatever they’d like to do.”

The Idora Park Experience will be held July 2-5.