MCCTC students spend day getting down and dirty at 8th annual obstacle course

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at a local school took time out of their school day to get a little dirty.

The eighth annual McMudder was held Friday at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center in Canfield.

The one-mile course included obstacles such as a tire flip, a slip-and-slide and a water crawl.

The entire student body came out to watch their classmates dive and dash their way through the course.

The faculty organizing the event is proud to see it grow over the years.

“We hope the kids have a good time with it. We have a good combination of physical obstacles, some mental obstacles, and they get to be a part of a team or they can do it individually and it teaches them some teamwork,” said MCCTC teacher Phil Bellotta.

This was the eighth year that MCCTC has put on the McMudder.

Over 150 students and faculty participated in this year’s race.