MCCTC students’ achievements highlighted in front of governor’s cabinet

A pair of students talked to the crowd, explaining how their coursework and training is helping get them ready for a job or college after high school

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – As part of Wednesday morning’s meeting with members of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s cabinet in the Valley, administrators heard from some of those involved with the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center.

The career center in Canfield hosted the session.

A pair of students talked to the crowd, explaining how their coursework and training is helping get them ready for a job or college after high school.

“I met all of the qualifications for a STEM academic honors diploma, am graduating high school with 44 credit hours of college finished and projected to be the first high school student from Valley STEM and MCCTC to graduate with valedictorian status from my home school, even though I was on this campus all four years,” Gabriella Gensamer said.

Both students said attending MCCTC was the best decision they could make.