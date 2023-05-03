CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- Seniors at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center are honored as they take their next step.

Wednesday was signing day. Instead of the focus being on athletics like most traditional schools, MCCTC invited employers, colleges, and the different branches of the military out, to recognize what the students are doing after they graduate.

Many students that attend the career center have full time jobs waiting for them when they leave.

“It’s totally different than a traditional high school. These students come here to learn a trade. They come here to get a good start. And it used to be the best kept secret in Mahoning County that’s what they would say, and i hated that, because to me everybody needs to know about this,” said marketing coordinator Jessica Cene.

The superintendent says they started signing day a few years ago, and the entire school looks forward to it every year.