MCCTC receives funds to finish project for firefighter training facility

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A long-awaited training facility for the area’s next generation of firefighters is a big step closer to reality now.

Monday morning, the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center got a check worth $400,000 from Valley State Representative Al Cutrona.

The money was set aside in the latest state Capital Budget plan. It completes the $1 million in funding that was needed for a new tower on the center’s campus.

“This will… give us the training center/classroom that will really finish this project out. It will allow us to train firefighters from over 41 different fire departments throughout the region,” said superintendent John Zehentbauer.

Construction on the new facility could begin in the next few weeks.