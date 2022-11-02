CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Career and Technical Center has resumed normal operations after a lockdown due to a “safety issue,” a school spokesperson confirmed.

Austintown Schools Superintendent David Cappuzzello said a 9mm bullet was found on one of the district’s buses going to MCCTC.

Cappuzzello and the MCCTC spokesperson said no weapons were found on the bus or any of the students.

Cappuzzello said one of the students admitted that the bullet had fallen out of his pocket and that he didn’t realize it was in there.

Ten students who were on a bus were taken to an office for questioning after the bus driver reported the incident.

The spokesperson said no students were at risk of any harm.

The Canfield Police Department was also involved in the investigation.

Kristen Hephner contributed to this report.