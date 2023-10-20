CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- A new state-of-the-art training center that aims to help students and adults get into the workforce is now open.

The Mahoning County Career and Technical Center officially opened its Innovate Energy and Technology Workforce Training Center Friday morning.

Officials say it’s designed to help anyone looking for present and future job opportunities in the energy and technology fields.

One teacher says they’ll be able to look into everything including electric vehicles and traditional technologies.

“The adaptability that we’re going to have in there is going to be endless. so, like, five years ago, I don’t think any of us were talking about e-v and electric car chargers and all that, so now we’re going to try to delve into that and see what it looks like,” said Kory Cooper of MCCTC.

The center will also host science camps for kids in grades K-12, and will offer instructor training and community engagement.