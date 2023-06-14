CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Career and Technical Center (MCCTC) is holding its second annual Health and Safety Fair.

The free event is until 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Adult Career Center.

There are more than 60 vendors.

Attendees can receive several screenings, including hearing and vision tests. Mental wellness is also being addressed with specially trained therapy bunnies.

“This event is going on until 2 p.m. today, and right when people pull up in front of the school, they are going to see our explore-a-vehicle area. We have plenty of fire and public safety vehicles, and a dental van and electrical vehicles for people to come and check out,” said recruiting and marketing coordinator Jodi Glass.

There’s also a scavenger hunt with prizes for kids, and each guest gets a raffle ticket to win a door prize.