GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard Schools and the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center are holding an auction.

Several items are up for sale including Chromebooks, iPads, chairs, desks, restaurant equipment, printers, copiers, a playhouse, a welder, automotive shop items, monitors, football pants, jerseys and more. Even a bus is going on the auction block.

All the items are being auctioned online through georgeromanauctioneers.com.

The auction began at 9 a.m. Wednesday and is running through noon Monday, July 25 for MCCTC and until Wednesday, July 27 for Girard.