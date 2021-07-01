Mayors urge Washington lawmakers to approve infrastructure plan, including Mayor Tito Brown

(WKBN) – Members of the Ohio Mayor’s Alliance are urging lawmakers in Washington to approve the infrastructure plan announced last week.

Thursday morning, five of the mayors, including Mayor Tito Brown of Youngstown, held a zoom call with reporters.

The plans could cover road and bridge construction and repair as well as broadband expansion, but Brown says lawmakers need to find a way to pay for it all.

“We strongly urge that no money that has been allocated to help our communities address the health, the public safety and the economy of the impact of COVID-19 be clawed back to help pay for this bill,” Brown said.

Brown and the other mayors said the $1.2 trillion package is needed because money in the CARES Act and the American Recovery Plan can’t be used for road and bridge work.