Mayoral candidate says he was at Utopia prior to shooting, wants ‘political’ conjecture to stop

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a week ago that a shooting occurred at the Utopia nightclub on Youngstown’s south side. One person was killed and two were injured.

Youngstown Mayoral Candidate and city councilman Julius Oliver says he was there that night. He was looking to register people to vote but quickly realized the crowd was not interested. Oliver says left well before the shooting took place.

On Friday, Oliver shared text messages he sent proving he wasn’t there when the shooting occurred at 1:30 a.m. He says he arrived at 10:40 p.m. and left a half hour later.

He blames the Youngstown Police Department and Mayoral Candidate Ryan Kelly for saying he’s not cooperating. He says he told police what he knew.

Police asked him to come in and check out some pictures, but he got busy and couldn’t make it. He says it wouldn’t have been beneficial anyway because he wasn’t there when the shooting took place.

“I’m not against the entire police department, only those who leak information that shouldn’t be out there,” Oliver said. ” When you got families out there hurting. You got families out there that need answers, and then you’re trying to turn this into a political thing and focus it on me. Well, I think that’s shame on you. I think just for that nobody should vote for this person. You claim to be a police family. You claim to come from a police family, and now you and your family are putting out information that could put my life in danger.”

Ryan Kelly said it wasn’t until a reporter called him Friday afternoon that there was even an issue with Julius Oliver and the Utopia shooting. When asked if he denied spreading information that Oliver wasn’t cooperating, Kelly said “a million percent.”

“I just want to be absolutely clear. There was somebody that lost their life, and my prayers go out to the family, that’s first and foremost. Secondly, I’m driven by solutions, not rumors. People everywhere in the city just want to be safe going to the store or know their kids can go outside and play without fearing for their lives. That shouldn’t be a political request, that should be the standard. Anything beyond that needs to change today,” Kelly said. “My brother, father and anyone else I have a relationship at YPD are worrying about preventing further loss of life and not giving me stories. Life was lost, and the people in the Youngstown Police Department need all the support they can to make sure we prevent things like this from happening in the future,” Kelly said.

