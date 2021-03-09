Mayoral candidate says he wants to stop Youngstown from being a ‘handout city’

Independent John White filed Tuesday to get on the ballot

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Youngstown business owner says he wants to be the city’s next mayor.

Independent John White filed Tuesday to get on the ballot, but there could be a problem.

White submitted more than 4,000 signatures. However, the Youngstown City Charter states candidates have to be registered to vote in the city for five years prior to an election.

White just registered last fall, an elections official told him. But he is moving forward with his campaign.

“Try to change Youngstown and make Youngstown proud instead of a handout city where, ‘Oh, we need government funding. We can’t do this. We can’t do that.’ Make Youngstown proud to where they invest back into themself,” White said.

White says the income tax rate is discouraging businesses from moving into the city. He says he also wants to find new uses for vacant houses instead of tearing them down.