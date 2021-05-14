Mayor Tito Brown reacts to latest CDC mask recommendations

Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown thinks the latest recommendations concerning facemasks is coming a little too quickly

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown thinks the latest recommendations concerning facemasks is coming a little too quickly.

On Thursday, directors with the Centers for Disease Control issued new guidelines, saying those who have been fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks in most situations.

Mayor Tito Brown, who issued a mandate to wear masks in all public places last July, says he would have liked to have seen a more gradual change.

“I was hoping the state of Ohio — we would let the Governor roll out maybe till the end of June, early July, to give us a little more prep. You know, now, it’s kinda here, three weeks in front of us,” said Mayor Tito Brown.

He says he’s concerned COVID-19 is still with us, and there are still far too many who have not been vaccinated.