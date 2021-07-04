Mayor of Newton Falls appoints new councilman

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — Mayor Kenneth Kline made an announcement Sunday that he’s appointed a new councilman for the city of Newton Falls.

Brian Kropp has been named the At Large Councilman for the City of Newton Falls Council, a position he’ll have until the end of 2021. It’ll become official when he’s sworn in tomorrow at 5 p.m.

The spot was vacated in early May by Tarry Alberini, who announced her resignation when efforts to recall the mayor fell through.

Mayor Kline had been accused of “gross misconduct,” but he was able to keep his position due to Newton Falls public support.

