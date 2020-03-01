Mayor announces downtown Youngstown events coordinator applicants

Thirty-three people have applied for the position

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Youngstown has released the names of applicants for the position of Coordinator of Downtown Events and Citywide Special Projects.

In the coming weeks, a committee will meet to review the applications and conduct interviews.

The applicants are as follows:

Robert Bacha

Chris Breen

Amanda Cutright

Billy Danielson

Sam DiGiacomo

Nick DuBos

DeJuan Ellis

Megan Factor

Michael A. Forney

Arielle Green

Terrel Greer

Philip Hall

Michael Harvey

David Hight, Sr.

David Hood

Michael Kermec

Cristian Labra

Dominique Lemon

Sean Lott

Nomi Magari

Derrick McDowell

Ayanna Mills

Patricia Murphy

Laura Oppenheimer

Dominic Pasquale

Bryan Pegues

Timothy Petzak

Ashley Roberts

Shavonne Robinson

Diane L. Storey

Steve Swanson

Vincent Sylvester

Stacey Willis

The previous event coordinator, Terrill Vidale, was first hired in May 2018 to handle the events in downtown Youngstown. His contract was not renewed, with one city council person citing a breach of contract.