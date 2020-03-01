Mayor announces downtown Youngstown events coordinator applicants

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Youngstown has released the names of applicants for the position of Coordinator of Downtown Events and Citywide Special Projects.
In the coming weeks, a committee will meet to review the applications and conduct interviews.
The applicants are as follows:
- Robert Bacha
- Chris Breen
- Amanda Cutright
- Billy Danielson
- Sam DiGiacomo
- Nick DuBos
- DeJuan Ellis
- Megan Factor
- Michael A. Forney
- Arielle Green
- Terrel Greer
- Philip Hall
- Michael Harvey
- David Hight, Sr.
- David Hood
- Michael Kermec
- Cristian Labra
- Dominique Lemon
- Sean Lott
- Nomi Magari
- Derrick McDowell
- Ayanna Mills
- Patricia Murphy
- Laura Oppenheimer
- Dominic Pasquale
- Bryan Pegues
- Timothy Petzak
- Ashley Roberts
- Shavonne Robinson
- Diane L. Storey
- Steve Swanson
- Vincent Sylvester
- Stacey Willis
The previous event coordinator, Terrill Vidale, was first hired in May 2018 to handle the events in downtown Youngstown. His contract was not renewed, with one city council person citing a breach of contract.