YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s Mothers Day weekend, and the May Youngstown Flea was all about moms Saturday.

Kid moms, dog moms, cat moms and plant moms all came out to the flea. It made good business for all the vendors there.

Many mothers enjoyed being at the flea, including one vendor ran by three generations of family.

“It’s really special to me because this is my daughter, obviously, and then my mom is here and she helps with like all like my labeling and my packaging and she does like a lot of like the behind the scenes work. So it’s just nice to have them here with me today to see like what like all of our hard work does,” said Penelope, Aubrey and Kathy with Whipped by Aubrey.

“This is my first time and it’s awesome. And I came down to support my daughters Girl Scout troop. It’s been a real nice crowd, so hopefully we get some nice stuff for mom,” said Jessica and Nielle Richardson from Niles.

The next Youngstown Flea will be June 11.