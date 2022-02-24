VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mathews High School Senior is collecting canned goods for the YWCA.

It’s all part of Kaitlyn Riddell’s service project. Riddell was nominated for a Young Women with Bright Futures scholarship through the YWCA and wanted to give back to the organization.

The drive started in early February and runs through March 4.

Riddell says she wants to collect as many non-perishables as she can.

“I’m hoping for maybe 200 cans. I am trying to aim high because our school is really small compared to some of the other people who are running for the scholarship,” Riddell said.

Riddell says so far the school’s participation in the canned food drive has been great.