VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mathews Local School District officially broke ground at Booster Field on Saturday morning. It’s the first step in the planned renovations.

New bleachers, lighting, a press box and a new sound system will be installed along with other electrical updates.

The previous stands were already demolished.

The project is expected to cost about $800,000 and will be paid for through the permanent improvement levy.

Superintendent Russell McQuaide said the improvements serve as an investment for future generations.

“This is a big deal to the students because first of all, they’re noticing, I believe, that we’re investing in them and investing in their future. We’re investing in the students we know we had,” McQuaide said.

“They were so successful in our athletic programs and it’s been long overdue. If anybody deserves this, it’s the kids in our district,” said athletic director Michael Palumbo.

The projected is expected to be finished by late summer or early fall.