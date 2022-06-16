YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The generosity of a donor in North Jackson turned into a match challenge that ended in a $111,000 donation for the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

During the month of May, Chuck’s Greenhouses donated $20,000 to the mission and asked the community to math that donated amount. The community not only matched it but exceed the goal by thousands of dollars. In the end, $111,760 was donated to the mission.

A big thank you is going out to Chuck’s Greenhouses and the community members who supported the match challenge.

The money will be used to provide hot, healthy meals, a safe clean place to sleep and biblical teachings for everyone at the mission.