Masury woman at center of second police chase

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from Masury who led police on a chase several months ago is accused of doing it again.

According to Brookfield police, officers spotted Brittany Banjak on Wednesday driving in the West Hill area. Because she had outstanding warrants, officers tried to pull her over on Ulp Street, but they say she took off.

Banjak stopped and then ran away on foot to the area of the Brookfield Drive-thru where she was arrested, according to police.

Banjak is facing several charges including failure to comply and possession of drug abuse instruments.

She was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on her outstanding warrants and the additional charges.

In September 2020, Banjak led police on a chase from Brookfield to Hubbard. She ended up crashing into the grass at the Hubbard Church of the Nazarene, where she took off on foot but was caught a short time later.