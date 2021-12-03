Masury woman accused of stealing from laundromat

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Masury woman is in the Trumbull County Jail after police say she stole over $60 in coins from a laundromat.

According to police, at around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Krissie Jackson, 39, and a juvenile entered the Laundry Basket on Warren-Sharon Road to do laundry.

Surveillance video shows the juvenile going over to a coin machine in the business and begin shaking it, breaking the security frame to get money out of it, according to a police report. Police say Jackson is then seen in the video, grabbing handfuls of change with the juvenile.

Reports say Jackson and the juvenile remained to finish their laundry while trying to get more money out of the machine. They can be seen counting the money on surveillance video as well as using some to buy a soda from the business, police said.

In total, the damage done to the machine totaled $750 as well as the $61 stolen in change from the machine.

Police said the suspects were identified following tips from the community after they posted surveillance images on Facebook.

Police said when questioned, Jackson told them that the juvenile shook the machine to get a quarter out that had been stuck. Police said, however, that the two took more money from the machine than a quarter.

Jackson has been charged with vandalism, theft and tampering with coin machines.

The juvenile is facing the same charges through Family Court.