Masury robbery suspect turns himself in, says he didn’t do it

MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who Brookfield police said robbed a convenience store turned himself in Tuesday.

James Hill, 45, is charged with aggravated robbery for the robbery of Circle K in Masury.

Police said Hill walked into the store on October 28, asking for cigarettes. He then told a clerk to empty the register, according to police.

The clerk said he never saw a gun, but police said Hill had his hands in his pocket as if he was armed.

Police said after turning himself in on Tuesday, Hill denied robbing the store.

When he was shown the photograph from surveillance video, he said he “didn’t know about all that” and then said it wasn’t him, according to a police report.

He’s being held in the Trumbull County Jail before his arraignment Thursday morning.