WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman accused of stabbing a man in Masury pleaded guilty Wednesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

According to Assistant Prosecutor Gabe Wildman, Tenicia Shelley pleaded guilty to an amended indictment charging her with felonious assault stemming from the September 2022 stabbing in the 8100 block of Addison Road.

According to Brookfield police, Shelley was accused of stabbing a 35-year-old Farrell man in the chest after a fight. The two were visiting an acquaintance who lived at apartments on Addison Road at the time.

Shelley will undergo a presentencing investigation.

“She’s eligible for probation, she can be sentenced all the way up to eight years in prison,” Wildman said.

On what the state would be asking for Wildman responded, “The victim will be consulted, and we’ll try to come up with something that we think is fair.”