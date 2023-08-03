MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) — A Pennsylvania teenager has turned himself in on a charge stemming from a July shooting near the state line.

Detective Sgt. Aaron Kasiewicz says a 16-year-old boy from Farrell is en route to the Trumbull County Juvenile Detention Center on a F2 felonious assault charge.

The charge stems from last month’s shooting in the 800 block of North Stateline Road on the border of Trumbull and Mercer counties July 19. Kasiewicz says the teenager fired the shots that hit a 23-year Sharon man in the arm, which sent the victim to the hospital.

Police say a group of people in a car on the Ohio side of the state line got into an argument with three people walking on the Pennsylvania side. According to investigators, the group in the car got out, and the argument got heated when several shots were fired by someone in the walking group, hitting the victim.