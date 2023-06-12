MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) — A Masury woman is facing a child endangerment charge after police say she bought fireworks for a minor and that another child was hurt by the fireworks.

Officers were called about 10:12 p.m. Saturday to Hilltop Gardens on Addison Road on reports of a child burned by fireworks.

When officers arrived, they found an 11-year-old with a burn mark on her hand. The child was treated by EMS and police started their investigation.

Officers learned that a group of children were watching another child set off fireworks and at one point, the 11-year-old picked up a bottle with a firework inside and it exploded, burning the child’s hand, according to a police report.

Officers contacted the mother of the child with the fireworks, 30-year Rachel Porterfield, who admitted to buying the fireworks for her son, the report stated.

Porterfield was arrested and charged with child endangering. She is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday.

Officers noted that they found several spent fireworks containers in the middle of a nearby parking lot.

According to Ohio law, no person under the age of 18 is to buy or set off fireworks in Ohio.