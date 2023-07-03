BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Masury mom who was charged after a child got burned with fireworks pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and was sentenced.

Rachel Porterfield, 30, pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was fined $1,000 with $850 suspended and given 180 days in jail with 177 days suspended and credit for three days of time served. She also has to pay $100 to the victim and not have any contact with the victim or any other family or household member, according to court records.

Porterfield also cannot purchase fireworks for one year.

Porterfield was accused of buying fireworks for her underage son but also allowing children to light the fireworks off, causing serious injuries to an 11-year-old girl.

The incident happened last month at the Hilltop Gardens apartments on Addison Road.

Police say Porterfield admitted to buying the fireworks for her son.

Under Ohio law, anyone under the age of 18 can’t handle or discharge fireworks.