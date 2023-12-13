MASURY, Ohio (WKBN)- A nationally known country music artist will be performing at a nursing home in Trumbull County this weekend, according to a press release.

Chris Higbee and his son Alex will be performing for the residents of O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center on Saturday, December 16 at 3 p.m. in Masury as a part of their Christmas Tour. The opening act will be the O’Brien Memorial Resident Choir at 2 p.m.

Higbee was the founder of the previously active PovertyNeck Hillbillies country band. Higbee is known for his songs Hillbillyology and One Night In New Orleans.

Chris and Alex also have upcoming performances in Austintown, Brookfield, Boardman, Warren, Mercer, Transfer and New Castle. To see their full tour schedule, visit their website.

Higbee isn’t the only country music artist who will be performing in the Valley soon. Sara Evans will be performing in Warren in February 2024.