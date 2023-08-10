MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield police are investigating after a man was stabbed during a fight.

It happened in the 700 block of Grover Avenue in Masury Thursday morning.

Police were initially called to the area for a 58-year-old man and 70-year-old man who were fighting.

Officers say they learned a dog and one of the men involved had been stabbed.

Det. Sgt. Aaron Kasiewicz says the fight was reportedly over one of three dogs being aggressive and biting one of the men.

Both men took themselves to the hospital.

The injured dog was brought to a veterinarian.