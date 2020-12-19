Masury man sentenced on gun charge in connection to shooting of dog in Brookfield

Daniel Hartzell will serve six months probation for discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premises

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Masury man was sentenced earlier this month on a gun charge in connection to the shooting of his neighbor’s dog.

Daniel Hartzell will serve six months of non-reporting probation for discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premises.

The case stems from a July 27, 2020 incident on Bedford Road where Hartzell is accused of shooting and killing a dog he said killed a duck.

According to a police report, Hartzell claimed he fired at least 10 shots at two dogs and that the dogs had taken off.

The dog’s owners, Sue and Luke Simion, have filed a civil lawsuit in the case. As of November 11, 2020, the case has been continued.

Simion said two of her Great Pyrenees dogs escaped through a hole in the fence and one of them was found shot to death about a mile from her home.

More headlines from WKBN.com: