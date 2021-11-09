Masury man charged after shot fired through neighbor’s window

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was taken into custody Monday after a shot was fired through a neighbor’s window.

According to a police report, officers were sent to the 1300 block of Bedford Rd. around 2:50 p.m. Monday after a man reported hearing a loud pop and then finding that his window had been shot out by what appeared to be a shotgun.

While officers were speaking with the victim, they reported seeing a neighbor walking out of his house. Upon seeing the police cruiser, however, police say the man turned around and walked back into his house.

Police questioned the man, identified as 42-year-old Michael Robinson, after they say they saw a fresh shotgun shell sitting in the grass in front of the front door of the home.

According to the report, Robinson denied hearing a shot go off or knowing anything about the shooting. Police took him into custody after finding that he had a warrant for his arrest.

During his arrest, police say Robinson made conflicting statements about the shooting, saying he “did not do it, but he did it.”

Police say, however, that a gunshot residue test was performed showing that Robinson had residue on his hands.

Robinson was additionally charged with discharge of a firearm prohibited upon/over a public road or highway, having weapons under disability and vandalism.