BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Masury man is facing a rape charge, accused of sexually assaulting another resident of a local group home.

A worker from the Kaleidoscope Project reported the sexual assault on April 6, according to a Brookfield police report. The Kaleidoscope Project provides therapeutic services to developmentally delayed and dual-diagnosed individuals with criminal, psychiatric and traumatic histories, according to its website.

A resident of one of the agency’s local group homes reported that another resident, Rogerick Darby, 31, had forced her to perform a sex act. The woman reported that a staff member had taken another resident to the restroom when the sexual assault had occurred, the report stated.

Police arrested Darby and took him to the Trumbull County Jail on a rape charge.

Darby was arraigned Tuesday on the rape charge. A preliminary hearing is set for Thursday at 10 a.m.