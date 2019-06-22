Masury driver killed, Newton Falls man hospitalized after crash in Portage Co.

Officers say the driver of the truck was waiting to turn left onto Price Road when Owens rear-ended him

PORTAGE CO., Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Masury was killed in a crash in Portage County Friday.

Streetsboro police say 27-year-old Shayne Owens was killed when his car hit the rear end of a semi-truck. Owens car then spun out and flipped over.

The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. in Streetsboro. This was on Route 14 at Price Road.

Officers say the driver of the truck was waiting to turn left onto Price Road when Owens rear-ended him. The semi driver, 50-year-old John Salvino, of Newton Falls, was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the department.