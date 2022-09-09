MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – A dad from Masury was charged with child endangering after police say his son was found in an unsafe area. Police say this is the third time they have dealt with the issue.

Officers were called just before 9 a.m. on August 17 after a report from Sharon police that a 6-year-old boy from a home in the 600 block of S. Stateline Road was found alone playing on waste tanks at the Wastewater Treatment Plant in Sharon, Pa.

According to a police report, the boy’s father, 36-year-old Gary Taylor, told police that he had been outside playing with the child when they went inside for the boy to use the restroom. Taylor said he went to a bedroom and then heard the front door close.

He said he then went outside to look for the child but couldn’t find him. He told police that he didn’t call to report it because he thought he could find the child before police got there, the report stated.

Children’s Services has been called to the house before and provided the family with alarms for the doors, but Taylor said the alarms were not set on this day, according to the police report.

Taylor was charged with child endangering due to the number of times the boy has run away and due to the danger of where he was found, the report stated.

Taylor pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and is free on $1,500 bond.

A pretrial in the case is set for Sept. 29.