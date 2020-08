Cortland and Bazetta Township were the hardest-hit areas

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Power is back on in Trumbull County after a massive outage overnight.

At one point, First Energy reported more than 10,000 customers in the dark.

Cortland and Bazetta Township were the hardest-hit areas.

We reached out to First Energy to see what caused the outage, but haven’t heard back.

