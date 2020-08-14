Massive fire destroys vacant home on Youngstown’s south side

The house was deemed too far gone so firefighters let it burn

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – Youngstown fire crews found a vacant house fully engulfed on West Delason Ave. early Friday morning. The fire was near the intersection with Summer St.

Youngstown Fire Department works to contain fire on City’s South Side Friday morning

The Battalion Chief on the scene says he believes the fire started in the basement. The house was deemed too far gone so firefighters let it burn, while focusing their attention on saving the neighboring house. Smoke bellowed into the air and ash fell for blocks.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is in under investigation.