Massive crowd shows up for food giveaway at Eastwood Field in Niles

The distribution did not begin until 11 a.m. but many lined up well before then

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Thousands of people lined up for a food giveaway in Niles Monday.

The amount of people that showed at the Eastwood Mall Complex was surprising to many waiting in line.

The distribution did not begin until 11 a.m. but many lined up well before then.

One woman said she got there at 9:30 a.m. and by 2 p.m. was still waiting.

This was one of many food giveaways since the pandemic began and was sponsored by Second Harvest Food Bank.

The Traveling Food Pantry is a program designed to address the surge in need for food assistance for families who are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Guard was there to assist with the food distribition.

The giveaway will continue as long as supplies permit.

For additional information about the work of Second Harvest Food Bank, go to www.mahoningvalleysecondharvest.org or follow it on Facebook @SHFBMV.

More headlines from WKBN.com: