HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Three massage parlors were raided in Mercer County Wednesday.

According to Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker, the raid was the result of a two-year prostitution investigation.

Tian’s Chinese Massage in Grove City, MEI’s Chinese Massage and Therapy in Hermitage and Xue’s Chinese Massage and Therapy in Greenville were targeted in the search. All three businesses are owned by the same person, Acker said.

The alleged crimes involve allegations of manual and oral sexual stimulation at the businesses, Acker said.

The investigation is being conducted by the district attorney’s office and the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation/Organized Crime Task Force.

Acker said no arrests were made at this time.