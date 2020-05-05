Mass layoffs to begin at East Liverpool company

Company officials expect about 40 employees to be affected

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hall China Company in East Liverpool will begin a mass layoff.

The WARN Act requires employers to give official notice to government officials.

They have not set a date yet, but the layoffs will be sometime this month.

Company officials expect about 40 employees to be affected, according to the WARN notification.

The Hall China Company was founded in 1903 in East Liverpool and specializes in dinnerware and accessories, according to the company’s website. Recently, Hall China joined Homer Laughlin China and Kenilworth under the HLC Inc. umbrella.