Mass for Life to be held in Youngstown, along with Right to Life vigil

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A “Mass for Life” will be held today in Youngstown, followed by a vigil.

The Mass is part of three diocesan Masses for Life in January. The first was held last Saturday.

The second will take place at 12:10 p.m. at St. Columba Cathedral, 154 W. Wood St. in Youngstown prior to the “Local Observance of Roe v. Wade” held by Mahoning County Right to Life.

The third Mass for Life will take place on Saturday at 10 a.m., also at St. Columba Cathedral.

At each Mass, expectant mothers, fathers and their families will be invited to receive a blessing for their unborn babies.

Right to Life of Mahoning County also plans to hold a peaceful prayer vigil today near the Federal Courthouse in downtown Youngstown.

This year, the vigil will be held at the Nathaniel R. Jones building, 10 E. Commerce St. and Wick Ave. The vigil will also be live-streamed on our website.

Students from Walsh University will be joining the vigil. The Washington D.C. observance will be joining virtually.

They will meet with Bishop Bonnar at 12:10 pm at St. Columba Cathedral and then join the local participants on the street, following the Mass.