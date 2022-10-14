SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Brightside Project in Columbiana County works tirelessly to serve children in the community. They’re making lives a lot brighter by making sure kids’ basic needs are met with food and personal care items.

Saturday night, the nonprofit is holding its sixth annual Masquerade Ball fundraiser in Salem.

WKBN anchor/reporter Lindsey Watson will be the night’s emcee.

The popular event includes appetizers, dinner, drinks, dancing, a silent auction, a ticket raffle, a wine pull and a booze wagon raffle.

Some of the items being auctioned off during the silent auction include an overnight stay and breakfast for two at Spread Eagle Tavern in Hanoverton, trips to Casa de Sofia and Castillo del Mar in Manzanillo, Mexico, and an overnight celebration stay package to Gervasi Vineyard.

“This is our biggest fundraiser that helps sustain our events and programs going into the next year,” said Lisa Wallace, co-director of The Brightside Project. “When children attend our events they are given the opportunity to choose food and personal care items, books, toys and more in an effort to build resilience which is their best tool to overcome any adversity they face in life. The work that we do at The Brightside Project is making a difference in the lives of our kids and the money we raise at this event will all be used to directly benefit local children.”

It will be held at BoneShakers in the Timberlanes Complex starting at 6:30 p.m. Some tickets are still available, just visit The Brightside Project’s website to purchase them.