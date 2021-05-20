Masks still required at Salem Regional Medical Center

Salem Regional Medical Center will continue to require masks while in the hospital

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem Regional Medical Center (SRMC) will continue to require all staff, visitors and outpatients to wear masks while in the hospital or in one of the hospital’s outpatient locations.

The CDC’s recent guidance and the lifting of Ohio’s public health orders for vaccinated individuals do not apply to certain public settings, including hospitals.

“Hospitals, long-term care facilities and other health care settings are places where patients are the most vulnerable,” said SRMC President/CEO Dr. Anita Hackstedde. “It is important that we continue to remain vigilant to protect our patients, staff and visitors while they are in our care.”

“The vaccine is the most powerful tool we have against the COVID-19 virus. SRMC encourages our community to get vaccinated as the best protection against the virus.”