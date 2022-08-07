KENT, Ohio (WKBN)- When Kent State University students return to the Kent main campus and other local branch campuses, they will have to wear a mask.

According to a statement on the university website, students are required to wear masks indoors at campuses located in counties with high COVID-19 transmission rates. These campuses include Kent, Trumbull, Salem, and East Liverpool.

The university said that that masks are highly recommended but not required at campuses located in counties with medium transmission rates. The CDC website with transmission rates for counties can be found here.

The university said that COVID-19 booster shots are highly recommended for students but not required.

The guidelines say that vaccines and booster shots will be available at the Kent campus, and free at home COVID test kits will still be available on all campuses.