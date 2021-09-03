Masks, proof of vaccination required at Youngstown theater

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – No mask or proof of vaccination means no entrance into the Hopewell Theater.

But that hasn’t deterred most guests from enjoying their opening show.

“I’m very excited to be back here, I love it here and I love introducing my friend to this place,” said attendee Sue Bata.

“This is my first time here and so I’m very interested in the theater,” said Bata’s friend Joyce Zitkovitch.

Almost every seat was taken at the theater to watch the play.

After listening to input from guests, the theater is requiring individuals to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the last 48 hours.

An employee at the door checks everyone who comes in.

They’re also requiring everyone who enters the theater to wear a mask.

“A lot of them were saying to us, ‘We really want to come out and see live theater but we’re a little bit nervous, we want to be safe. What can you do to make us safe?'” said their board of trustees president Regina Rees.

Rees said the decision came after Broadway and other local venues instated the same requirements. Overall, she said the response had been pretty positive.

“It is such an exciting night. All night I’ve been kind of tearing up here. I’ve been so overwhelmed because people are here and they’re like ‘Oh, thank you, we’re so glad to be here,'” Rees said.

The theater plans to adapt as the COVID-19 situation changes in the area, but right now their priority is to listen to their guests.