KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – Kent State University is rolling back a mask mandate that was implemented for the start of the school year.

The university previously said that students at campuses located in counties where there is a high community spread of f COVID-19 spread must wear a mask indoors.

On Wednesday, university officials announced that under new guidance from the CDC, masks are not required, even in areas with a high spread.

“University leadership has reached this decision after careful review of recently updated CDC guidance and in consultation with medical and public health experts from the Kent City Health Department, the DeWeese Health Center and our College of Public Health.” Kent State University

University officials say that masks are recommended in counties where community spread is high, but they are not mandatory.

Masks will be required at all health care facilities on all campuses.