Masks mandatory now at Poland High School

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A mask mandate is now district-wide following an announcement Wednesday by school officials.

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 9, all students in the district must wear a mask indoors during instructional hours.

Previously, masks were only recommended for students in grades 7-12. Students in K-12 were required to wear masks because they were not eligible for the vaccine.

The mandate comes with the caveat that if a 7-12 grader comes in contact with a positive COVID-19 case, they will not have to quarantine due to the mask mandate.

Students currently quarantining will continue to do so until cleared to return to class, according to Superintendent M. Craig Hockenberry.